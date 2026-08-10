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Houses for sale in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania

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4 properties total found
House in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
House
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A COZY HOUSE FOR SALE IN A PICTURESQUE LOCATION, SURROUNDED BY NATURE - KAISHIADORIS, TUJų S…
$310,548
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House in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
House
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
SENT SKILL WITH THE HOUSEHOLD FOR GROWTH LOADER CITIZENS, GEDIMATIN G. ALL MIDSO COMMUNICATI…
$37,098
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House in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
House
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 1
SALES OF NATURAL AND PUTILIAN INFRASTRUCTURE CLASS A + + 4 CABLES WITH GUARANTEE Spatial fo…
$248,502
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TekceTekce
House in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
House
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
MUSINURATE YOUR HICP IMPLEMENTATION! …………………………………. The house in the notice is only visualiz…
$136,763
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