Houses for sale in Neringa, Lithuania

House in Neringa, Lithuania
House
Neringa, Lithuania
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,24M
House with Local electricity in Neringa, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Neringa, Lithuania
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 2
IN ONE HOUSE OF THE WINNING CURORTS - IN THE PRESILA, A LIVING HOUSE WITH THE AGRICULTURAL B…
€2,35M
House with central heating in Neringa, Lithuania
House with central heating
Neringa, Lithuania
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE FRESH PLACE, 325.03 KV IS FOR SALE IN THE NID CENTER. M. APARTMENTS . The two-story e…
€1,48M
