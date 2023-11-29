Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ukmerge, Lithuania

House with garage, with central heating, with paved road in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
€67,000
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
€79,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
€52,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
INDIVIDUAL LIVING IN THE CITY OF THE UKMERGY, MATIN MARKET G., LAST AND PIVONY FOR THE PICUP…
€285,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
In the central part of the town of Ukmerge, on Delithuan Street, a residential house with a …
€75,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 2
218 sq.m. new construction house with almost 10 acres of plot is sold on one of the most sol…
€225,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
In Ukmerge, a two-story brick house with a 8th-century building is sold on Putin Street. hom…
€80,000
House with Furnace heating in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
SODYBA for sale with an almost 7-hectare plot in the village of Meijhen. -------------------…
€145,000
