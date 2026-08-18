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Houses for sale in Ukmerge, Lithuania

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10 properties total found
House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
Vyšnių g., Ukmergė m. house with a farm building is sold in 152,54 sq. m. DESCRIPTION OF TH…
$99,675
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House in Tvarkai, Lithuania
House
Tvarkai, Lithuania
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF SPACE HOUSEHOLD IN THE ROAD OF NATURE - UKGERIA AREA • Address: Vytauto g., Dukstyn…
$346,103
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
11,5 a SODO plot with a house and a sauna in UKMERGĖ garden community "UNILITY." -----------…
$27,740
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
House in Varine, Lithuania
House
Varine, Lithuania
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
The fully furnished Scandinavian interior 3-room houses in Alionių kalba, Ukmergė district! …
$144,797
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House in Varine, Lithuania
House
Varine, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
The fully furnished Scandinavian interior 3-room houses in Alionių kalba, Ukmergė district! …
$194,321
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
A + + CLASS NAM PROJECT NOVA NAMAI UKERGIA - NEW G. The modern, high-quality building of on…
$295,177
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TekceTekce
House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
2 floors 105,18 sq.m. house for sale Sewage Street, Ukmerge. GENERAL: - Address: Sekosių g.,…
$95,820
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
In Ukmergė, in Taikos street, a brick residential house with a land plot of 7.29 century hol…
$82,411
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
NEWLY BUILT HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE CENTER OF UKMERGĖ. This is a great opportunity to purchase…
$222,025
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House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 2
A SPACIOUS HOUSE with a 15-acre plot in UKMERGĖ is for sale. -------------------------------…
$239,335
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