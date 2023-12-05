Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Marijampole County
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Marijampole County, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
31 property total found
House with Furnace heating in Kybeikiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kybeikiai, Lithuania
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
€143,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with alarm system in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with alarm system
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating in Kalvarija, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kalvarija, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
€10,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Kalvarija, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Kalvarija, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
€13,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with Local electricity in Geleziniai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Local electricity
Geleziniai, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
€59,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED INDIVIDUAL HOUSE WITH THE GUARELIN AND THE AGRICULTURAL BUILDING THE CITY OF THE CASE…
€120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
€60,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Visakio Ruda, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Visakio Ruda, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
€184,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE for sale with a plot right next to the city of MARIJAMPOLES, Southern K.! In a conveni…
€49,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating in Šunskai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Šunskai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
MARIJAMPOLES IN YOUR MUNDS IN THE CITY OF THE DOGS. IN THE PURCHASE PLACE, LAST IN THE GATVE…
€30,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kazlai I, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kazlai I, Lithuania
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 25 ARS SECTION AND A AGRICULTURAL BUILD --------------------------------…
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
€38,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Didziosios Zariskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Didziosios Zariskes, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE HOUSE VYTAUTO G., KUMELION SOME, VOS 4 KM. FROM CENTRO CITY The house is right next to…
€68,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road in Piliakalniai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Piliakalniai, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH 300 A LARGE CALVARIES R.SAV., VALCARY K. 5 Homestead with 1,3,300 ha of other purp…
€21,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Bagotoji, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Bagotoji, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
INDICATED HOUSE WE ARE SURVEILLED IN THE IMAGE OF THE CASE MARKING FOR BAGOTOS Infrastructur…
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House in Subaciskes, Lithuania
House
Subaciskes, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR EXPLANATORY ERDIVES, I PAYED THE CITY COURT ! Two houses with farm buildings are sold a…
€139,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating in Bebruliske, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Bebruliske, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
€23,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating in Rimaviciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Rimaviciai, Lithuania
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Surrounded by nature, a house with farm buildings is sold. Looking for a house away from the…
€225,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Azuolynas, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Azuolynas, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE WITH THE AGRICULTURAL BUILDING SEN., LUDGE SEN., MARIUMMARY RAJ. The spacio…
€50,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with alarm system, with Furnace heating in Slavanta, Lithuania
House with balcony, with alarm system, with Furnace heating
Slavanta, Lithuania
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
SODO HOUSE FOR SALE ----------------------------------- ADVANTAGE : • House by the lake shor…
€58,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
If you dream of a spacious residential house in Kazl Rūta, this offer to you! A great oppor…
€99,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating in Subaciskes, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Subaciskes, Lithuania
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
If you dream of a spacious residential house in Kazl Rūta, next to the beautiful Kazl Rūda C…
€79,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating in Sakiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Sakiai, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY ONLY 6 KM FROM THE CITY! SOME CHANGES, PUTIC PRIVACY! GENERAL INFORMATION: Total area …
€11,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating in Pelucmurgiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Pelucmurgiai, Lithuania
Area 1 545 m²
Number of floors 2
€749,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating in Pelucmurgiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Pelucmurgiai, Lithuania
Area 1 545 m²
Number of floors 2
€749,000
Leave a request
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Budvieciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Budvieciai, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
€14,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating in Silgaliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Silgaliai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
€29,700
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with gas heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
Analog without new construction, two modern three-room apartments over two floors in the hea…
€334,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių

Properties features in Marijampole County, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir