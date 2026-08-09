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Houses for sale in Klaipėda, Lithuania

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12 properties total found
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
5-room house for sale in Tauralauki, Klaipėda city. ========================================…
$378,196
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House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
MODERNUS HOUSEHOLD - NORTHERN ARCHITECTURE AND PREMIUM QUALITY One of the most attractive di…
$802,035
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House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in Dercakles ----------------------------------------------------------------…
$114,771
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TekceTekce
House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
RESERVED 5-ROOM HOUSE FOR SALE (140.69 SQUARE M) WITH A POND ON THE SIDE OF KLAIPĖDA When …
$210,618
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House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY FOR SALE IN A PRESTIGIOUS QUARTER THE HOUSE IS DESIGNED AND ADAPTED FOR T…
$739,204
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House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 3
A large, spacious house for sale in Maža Kaimel A large spacious house is a dream for m…
$579,513
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House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 3
PASSENGER G. 18 SALE OF 358,29 KV.M. PLAYER 7,48 ARM LOW The mosaic street today is a livin…
$811,512
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House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 3
SALE OF A INDIVIDUAL OBJECT TO THE BUILDING QUARTE, 100 meters to the Giruliai beach. It's a…
$770,937
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House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
DOWNAMAS WITH 7 ARM SHOULD BE SALATED ON THE DANGEAR SCREENING SCREEN ----------------------…
$411,414
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4 bedroom house in Klaipėda, Lithuania
4 bedroom house
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda City, Tauralaukis (Former Meme Area). Two halves of a semi-detached hous…
$185,673
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3 bedroom house in Klaipėda, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, near the center of the third largest port city in Lithuania - Klaipėda (former Me…
$275,339
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House in Klaipėda, Lithuania
House
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 464 m²
Number of floors 3
FOR SALE 464 sq.m. m. RESIDENTIAL HOUSE WITH INDUSTRIAL GOODS STORE TOGETHER WITH A 9th PLOT…
$1,14M
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