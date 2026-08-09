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Houses for sale in Panevezys County, Lithuania

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Panevėžys
10
Birzai
4
Rokiskis
3
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39 properties total found
House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
79 sq.m. part of the house in Venslaviškio g. Panevėžys. Land belonging to part of the house…
$73,036
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House in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF 4 CAMERA NAMAS G. ROLLING! 1967, construction, quiet environment and perfect infras…
$52,670
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House in Daukniskiai, Lithuania
House
Daukniskiai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
SODO NAM TO SOUTH SWITZERLAND WITH SKY 12.2 A - A LOCAL FOR YOUR POILSION! Do not make a dec…
$41,437
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
The garden house near the Levens River is sold in Sodų g., Gassonsk., Panevėžys district. Th…
$34,123
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House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with land plots in Biržai, Pasvalio g. House area - 66,03 sq.m. Slug area …
$52,169
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House in Vainoriai, Lithuania
House
Vainoriai, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SOFTWARE IN FEED RAJ., HOWEVER K. NAM CONSTRUCTED FROM FERTILIZES, EXPLORATORY COLUM…
$29,367
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House in Butkiskiai, Lithuania
House
Butkiskiai, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
The house where your new story begins! Quiet corner in Panevėžys district - 84 sq. m house w…
$102,070
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House in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with 4 ares of land plot Ugniagesi Street, Kupiškis. There is sauna, gara…
$66,961
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House in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
4-ROOM HOUSE FOR SALE IN KUPISKY! Built in 1974, quiet environment and perfect infrastructu…
$81,276
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House in Tervydziai, Lithuania
House
Tervydziai, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE SODIUM WITH OWN WATER TELLICAN AND 5 HA LOW TERM RURAL! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Large, neat, sp…
$60,697
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House in Vizgiunai, Lithuania
House
Vizgiunai, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
SENT AUTMENTATION WITH A MAXIMUM LOGBOOK IN THE RURAL AREA, THE VIZGIOR PRICE, IN THE ROAD O…
$46,372
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House in Staniunai, Lithuania
House
Staniunai, Lithuania
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 2
BUILDING FOR SALE WITH PRIVATE LAND PLOT 16.95 A, PANEVŽIO DISTRICT. – VERY CONVENIENT TRANS…
$230,322
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House in Kaubariskis, Lithuania
House
Kaubariskis, Lithuania
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SODO NAM SB "ROAD," AGUONS AL, KM KM HAUBARIŠKAS, INDEX RAJ. 6,11 YEARS (CARRYING OU…
$17,915
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE HOME IN THE WORD GATVER, THE CENTRELISH CITY OF THE PANCHAS. HOUSE IN ONE HIGH, …
$77,094
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House in Naujamiestis, Lithuania
House
Naujamiestis, Lithuania
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending LIVE HAZARD V. KUDIKOS IN GATV, NEW, LAST RAJ. NAMAS TWO FEEDINGSTUFFS, WHOLESALE IN…
$171,998
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House in Butkiskiai, Lithuania
House
Butkiskiai, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
The house where your new story begins! Quiet corner in Panevėžys district - 84 sq. m house w…
$103,178
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House in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE 5-ROOM HOUSE FOR SALE AT 15 J. BASANAVIČIAUS STR., ROKIŠKY! Built in 1982, quiet env…
$101,828
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House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending a RESIDERED NAMAS AGARO G., BUILDINGS. HOME IS IN THE RESIDENCE OF RESIDENCE HOUSEHO…
$64,651
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House in Debikonys, Lithuania
House
Debikonys, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SOFTWARE TO THE DEBINARY K. IN THE MAJOR AREA. Debickonys - a small village near Ra…
$44,415
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House in Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
House
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF A LIQUID WITH REGISTERED PAMATS, NAMO PROJECT, CONSTRUCTION AUTHORISATION! In a cozy…
$76,805
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House in Kvetkai, Lithuania
House
Kvetkai, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 2
SLAYING IN THE BIRTH OF 20 WARS IN THE WHEEL! Looking for a cozy homestead with a garden, a…
$17,280
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
124 SQUARE METERS FOR SALE IN THE SUBURB OF PANEVĆI, VYĆIņI. PLOT HOUSE WITH 74 ACRES LOT. T…
$99,546
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House in Staniunai, Lithuania
House
Staniunai, Lithuania
Area 642 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT TO THE HOUSEHOLD IN ERDGE SLAUGHTERHOUSE, ROLLING G., STANDARDS, COMBINED WITH THE SPAC…
$309,649
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House in Pasvalys, Lithuania
House
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold in a quiet and beautiful town of Pushaloto, Pasvalys district. The plot -…
$17,390
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House in Skrebiskiai, Lithuania
House
Skrebiskiai, Lithuania
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE IN BIRZA DISTRICT. SKREBIŠKI VILLAGE. LIEPAI STREET. BUILT IN 1989. TYPE OF H…
$55,734
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House in Anciskiai, Lithuania
House
Anciskiai, Lithuania
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold NAM IN THE PREVIOUS PRICE, IN THE HOME AREA - only 13 000 €! Looking for a house in a q…
$15,476
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
Extraordinary homestead with a plot of land of nearly 6 hectares in Panevėžys district, Krak…
$52,888
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House in Birzai, Lithuania
House
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Sending a RESIDENCE IN THE REPUBLIC OF GATH, BUILDINGS. We have 3 KAMORIAI, VIRTUE. PROTECTE…
$42,894
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House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
Sending LIVE HAZARD E. IN LIUTKEVIUS GATH, THE INDIVIDUAL HOUSEHOLD QUARTER COUNTRY OF THE N…
$111,120
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House in Pasvalys, Lithuania
House
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold YACK HARKING RESTAURATED HOUSEHOLD IN THE BIRG. THESE LIVING PLACE - THE ENVIRONMENTAL …
$77,385
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