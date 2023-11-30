Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Panevezys County
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Panevezys County, Lithuania

77 properties total found
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
€70,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
€19,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
€38,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLING THE PART S of the LIVING HOME OF THE ERDVI. IN THE GATVIEW, INDIVIDUAL HOUSE CENTER …
€165,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Slamai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
€55,000
House with paved road in Naujikai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Naujikai, Lithuania
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 1
€11,500
House with garage, with paved road, with gas heating in Papilys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with gas heating
Papilys, Lithuania
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
€109,900
House with balcony, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Slamai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
A HOUSE MEAUINIC RENOVATED HOUSE IN THE GATCHASE. THIS IS PATOG TO LIVE PLACE – ENVIRONMENTA…
€125,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Slamai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
€39,000
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Pasvalys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
HIGH CARTON RESTAURED HOUSE IN THE BATCH OF BIRD. THIS IS PATOG TO LIVE PLACE – ENVIRONMENTA…
€69,900
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 2
€37,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Birzai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Birzai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential house for sale in Pascal g. In the city of stock. The house is conveniently loca…
€49,500
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE HOUSE IS SENAMIES G., IN THE CANEVIEW. SELLING THE HOME PART GENERAL PLOT 49.33 …
€9,500
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
€295,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
€65,000
House with paved road, with Stillroom in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Stillroom
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€45,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
€55,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
The impressive homestead for sale in 2016 won 2nd place in Rokkis district. the most beautif…
€350,000
House with Furnace heating in Pukiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Pukiai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
€18,600
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kalamoniskis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kalamoniskis, Lithuania
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
€135,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
€188,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Krekenava, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Krekenava, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
€30,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
€71,500
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Pereksliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Pereksliai, Lithuania
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
€90,000
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road in Kacimiskis, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road
Kacimiskis, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE IS A HOUSE IN THE WAYER, BIRD. NAME 3 ROOMS, VIRTH, ALL PATOGUMS, VONIOS ROOM…
€42,000
House with Furnace heating in Kupiskis, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kupiskis, Lithuania
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
€25,000
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating in Naujamiestis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Naujamiestis, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE J. BASANAVIOR IN THE GATVIEW, NEW, THE WAY OF THE CANEVIEW. NAME 3 ROOMS,…
€41,900
House with gas heating in Seskai, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Seskai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
THE ANALOGS DO NOT HAVE A SODY IN THE STOP PLACE WITH A NEEIL PRIVACY 2 HA TVENKIN!!! PUTI O…
€720,000
House with balcony, with garage, with central heating in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with central heating
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
€270,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Slamai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Slamai, Lithuania
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
Plot with barrels for sale, Kęstutio g, Salads GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 7000 Euro, …
€7,000
