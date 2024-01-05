Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Palanga, Lithuania

42 properties total found
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 2
€900,000
House with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€244,000
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
€210,000
House with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,50M
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
PAY SODAS (www.sgarden.lt) – is a tandem-feeling and matured project by talented and demandi…
€185,000
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
€172,350
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
The offer is a unique business project - a cozy hut rental business by the sea with a separa…
€420,000
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
€880,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a butique-style 2-storey house in the heart of the Palanga, with an impressive atti…
€950,000
House with balcony, with paved road in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious cottages designed by a team of talented architects are sold in the saint. Each of t…
€155,000
House with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
€225,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
€214,000
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
€172,350
House with paved road, with alarm system, with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
House with paved road, with alarm system, with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
LUXURY FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN PALANGA! COZY BLOCK OF 5 HOUSES WITH OWN POND ==============…
€350,000
House with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
A PARTLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN PALANGA. COZY BLOCK OF 5 HOUSES WITH OWN POND. =================…
€250,000
House with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
A HOUSE IN PALANGA IN A COZY BLOCK OF 5 HOUSES =========================================== …
€180,000
House with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,15M
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE KUNIGIARY, ALL GRET SPECIES SELECTED HOUSE EQUIPMENT. ✨9+ a white estimated all-year…
€407,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
€177,900
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Want to have a quality spacious house in Palanga? In the cozy and small residential area “G…
€144,900
House with balcony, with paved road in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
SELDING ERDMS AND LIGHT HOUSE BEFORE THE SEA. If you value privacy, you like to have more …
€369,000
House with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
AUTENTIC HOUSE IN THE FACILITY OF PALANDS IN HEART • The author of the house project is the …
€750,000
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
PAY SODAS (www.sgarden.lt) – is a tandem-feeling and matured project by talented and demandi…
€240,000
House with balcony, with paved road in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
€110,000
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
A great cottage for sale in the Holy One. Strategically comfortable and quiet location. Clo…
€249,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Palanga, Lithuania
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale in the exclusive place of Palanga, near the sea and Botanical Park. This …
€780,000
House with paved road, with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
House with paved road, with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
INDICATED NEW STATEMENT PUTES 2 ROOMS BUY IN PALANG ============ G1> TAG1>> GENERAL INFORMA…
€205,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating in Palanga, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
INDICATED NEW STATEMENT PUTES 3 ROOMS BUY IN PALANG ============ G1> TAG1>> GENERAL INFORMA…
€255,000
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
€150,000
