Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Vilnius County, Lithuania

Vilnius
186
Trakai
9
Ukmerge
9
Raisteniskes
7
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
401 property total found
House in Zemieji Rusokai, Lithuania
House
Zemieji Rusokai, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
PARKYDAM A + + ENERGY STUDIES CONSTRUCTED IN QUALITY CONSTRUCTION OF A + + + ENERGY CONTAINE…
$256,110
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Darzininkai, Lithuania
House
Darzininkai, Lithuania
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Extremely beautiful place for sale with PFLP APDAILA two-storey 152 sqm, 5 rooms, double hou…
$335,789
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Didziasalis, Lithuania
House
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF INNOVATIVE CONSTRUCTION, SPREADS AND ACCIDENTS The house is sold with a PILNA PARTY …
$187,814
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern, spacious, well-planned, new individual house in Vilnius city. A quality and cosy hou…
$494,008
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Didziasalis, Lithuania
House
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF INNOVATIVE CONSTRUCTION, SPREADS AND ACCIDENTS The house is sold with a PILNA PARTY …
$187,814
Leave a request
House in Seimenai, Lithuania
House
Seimenai, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
ALREADY BUILT! ______ 88aludaraii is a developing town near Trakai, in the millionaires' dis…
$150,593
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 8 m²
Number of floors 2
A cottage in a good place! Quality -building cottage in Motiejiškės village, Medininkai str.…
$272,866
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Jurkiskes, Lithuania
House
Jurkiskes, Lithuania
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
The house of 74,43 sq. m. PRINCIPLES: - Video cameras; - There is an alarm; - Visual locati…
$205,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Salos, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale spacious and rationally planted, innovative construction, A ++ energy class, house …
$376,541
Leave a request
House in Naujadvaris, Lithuania
House
Naujadvaris, Lithuania
Area 767 m²
Number of floors 1
The Naujadvaris manor homestead in the Švenčionys district still has elements of the manor's…
$386,880
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
JAUKUS, ŠILTAS and ŠVIESUS residential house in Vilnius city is sold. If Looking for an indi…
$289,459
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Darzininkai, Lithuania
House
Darzininkai, Lithuania
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
A fully equipped, high -quality construction individual home is sold in the newly establishe…
$325,124
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Didieji Gulbinai, Lithuania
House
Didieji Gulbinai, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
PRIVATE LIVE QUARTERS WITH UNIQUE INFRASTRUCTURE! The project has created a private, cozy en…
$336,236
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for an individual, fully equipped dwelling house on the side of the Pavilnis or Kaln…
$243,495
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE YAUKUS, KIKALIS NAM 4! This is the ideal solution for those who are looking for comfort…
$427,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential house for sale in a wooded, quiet location! -----------------------------------…
$241,783
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Masionys, Lithuania
House
Masionys, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
$526,968
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
Imagine a life where the luxury is mixed with the harmony of nature. Modern architecture, el…
$880,989
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
$445,005
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
If you want to find a real haven of peace, this house is an irreplaceable choice. See it and…
$328,982
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold UNIQUE WITH 6 CASTLE HOUSEHOLDS! In 1993, construction, quiet environment and natural …
$295,029
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 449 m²
Number of floors 3
A spacious house with own recreation area for sale! The house is ideally suited for your co…
$551,477
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT PROCEEDINGS WITH THE SHEEPING OF 6.2 WEEKS IN THE HOUSEHOLD KY, THE VILNIUS AREA! NATU…
$148,289
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Salos, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 2
6.43 A plot with garden house Vilkiškės K. Advantages: - renovated garden hut, replaced roo…
$56,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
$283,829
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Spokine, Lithuania
House
Spokine, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
FOR SALE A HOUSE LOCATED IN A PEACEFUL SURROUNDING! Are you looking for a place that could b…
$98,250
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
THE NEW HOUSEHOLD WITH THE ERDHR'S NEGOTIATIONS IN THE ROAD ENVIRONMENT BUT NOT COVERED FROM…
$393,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
The building is sold - a wooden apartment living house with a slope roof with a plot of 6.5 …
$221,424
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 14 m²
Number of floors 1
UNDERGROUND PARKING SPACE FOR SALE IN THE "HILL CITY" PROJECT! __________ "Hill City" is a n…
$17,374
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Trakai, Lithuania
House
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE TRACK AREA, SOURCE OF LAND AND FARM BUILDINGS SUBMITTED IN NETWORK A great choice fo…
$65,648
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių

Properties features in Vilnius County, Lithuania

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go