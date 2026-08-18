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Houses for sale in Jonava, Lithuania

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4 properties total found
House in Jonava, Lithuania
House
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 1
PARKYDAM 4.59 ARM LOCATION OF AGRICULTURE WITH THE HOUSEHOLD CAUSE, ROCK SEN. WRITTEN KM. *…
$17,969
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House in Jonava, Lithuania
House
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF DIFFERENT HOUSEHOLDS IN JONVA CENTRE WITH MANDARDA, FIRST AND SPACE FAMILY MIELI PEO…
$287,897
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House in Jonava, Lithuania
House
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
A + class spacious house for sale at Liberty Street in Jonava! The house is within the city…
$289,274
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House in Jonava, Lithuania
House
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern A + + class, 107 m ² single-floor houses with ~ 5-8 bar plots in the project "My Swit…
$286,232
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