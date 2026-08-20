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Houses for sale in Šiauliai, Lithuania

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8 properties total found
House in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 1
Great offer for those looking for a garden home from the hustle and bustle of the city. A la…
$45,213
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House in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
New offer in the market! Offer for those looking for a spacious house with an exceptionally …
$324,480
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House in Zaliukes, Lithuania
House
Zaliukes, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
❗❗❗ Living in the city center Your dream? We have a proposal ❗❗❗ Sending our house in the NO…
$134,233
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 3
A living garden house with a land plot in Šiauliai, Bačiūnai A cozy garden house with a spac…
$77,927
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House in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
DO YOU RESIDENCE, SHOULD YOUR PLACE AND DO NOT SHAKE FROM THE CITY CENTRE? A spacious house …
$170,301
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House in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE SALE River Venta - BACK! 52,66 sq.m. part of house for sale (dark side) Vilnius …
$22,356
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF NAMAS WYTAUTO G., BASELS, NORTHERN R. PRINCIPLES: ✔ House for sale with furniture; …
$50,310
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House in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 3
DESIRING TO PROVIDE COMMERCIAL COORDINATIONS IN STRATEGIC NORTHERN HEAD - WINE G. 107! Look…
$474,082
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