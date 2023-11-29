Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kaunas, Lithuania

169 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 3
€295,000
House with Local electricity in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
€48,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
€199,500
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
€129,999
House with central heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with central heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 2
€449,000
House with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
€139,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
€435,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,000
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 3
INDICATED UNICIAL ARCHITECTURE SMALL HOUSE WITH 8 A. SKLYPU IN VILLION, PIKULO G. EXCLUSIVE…
€290,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
SHARE ERDVUS AND QUALITY EQUIPMENT 4 ROOMS SUBLOCATED HOUSE IN DOMICATION. ADVIEW AND APTVER…
€219,900
House with garage, with paved road, with Stillroom in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Stillroom
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 1
€10,800
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
KOTEDG (BUTAS in a two-room house) WITH 6 ARRIS SECTION BEFORE LAMPLE ECJER !!! ------------…
€184,999
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
€269,999
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
€127,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
€159,900
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
€211,500
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
€189,900
House with garage in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
€239,900
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
€289,000
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 3
€99,500
House with gas heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
€307,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
COTED COTED FOR SALE PUTIC VARIANT TO WANT TO LIVE FROM THE CARE! ADVANTAGE: - Smallly fur…
€235,000
House with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 3
*INDICATORY PART WITH 10a.+ LAND SKLYPU IN THANKERGINE* IN THE CALCULATION OF COUNCIL AND N…
€149,500
House with Furnace heating in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED IN THE SMALL HOUSE OF TWO HIGH HOUSE IN THE GEOOMORFOLOGICAL FRIENDS! IN THE YPATING…
€71,000
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE WALLING LIVING WE HAVE A WE HAVE A COUNCIL, A BODY GUARRARGE FOR ROAD AUTOMOBILE AND …
€265,000
House with balcony, with garage, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE PERSPECTIVE NESTOCATION, the CLASS AND PROCEDURE HOUSE OF TWO HIGH WITH ALL ADVANTAGE…
€205,000
House with Local electricity in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
€159,999
House with paved road in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with paved road
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
EXPLANATORY LOSS WITH A GOOD EXCLUSIVE INFRASTRUCTURE - WE HAVE A PUTION OF YOU!!! IN STRAT…
€142,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
5MIN AUTOMOBIL FROM THE PROSPECT OF SAVANORS AND - FULLY RAMILY COUNTRY FOREST? YES, IN THE …
€211,000
Properties features in Kaunas, Lithuania

