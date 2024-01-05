Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Utena County
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Utena County, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
45 properties total found
House with balcony, with paved road in Paskonys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Paskonys, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, unfinished, individual residential house. THIS IS THE SUITABLE PLACE FOR A PERMANE…
€66,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage in Zarasai, Lithuania
House with garage
Zarasai, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
TWO-STOREY HOUSE FOR SALE IN ZARASAI, Palauke St. 32. Just over a kilometer to the city cent…
€67,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Jakstiskes I, Lithuania
House with paved road
Jakstiskes I, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
Zarasai district week, 115.65 sq.m. for sale in the village of Lengveniškiu, near Berčiūnai …
€45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Degutiske I, Lithuania
House
Degutiske I, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
Neat homestead for sale in Degutiškiu I village, Ignalina district. The homestead owns 30 ac…
€24,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Kalnine, Lithuania
House
Kalnine, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
In Ignalina district, in the village of Kalnine, former homestead is sold. The homestead off…
€5,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Baikeliai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Baikeliai, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
Ignalina district, in the village of Baikelii, an authentic homestead with a land plot of 20…
€50,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Pestiniai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Pestiniai, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
Thumb districts. A good stand of 131 sqm is sold in the village of Varku. homestead with aut…
€27,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Akriemiai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Akriemiai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
In the village of Jurgen, Ignalina district. next to the forest, in the Swiss terrain area, …
€14,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Zvyriai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Zvyriai, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
ERZHIP SOME (IGNAL RAJ.) ONLY 50 M. FROM the ERZHIP EEE. THE WAIT WORDING TO THE WORDING WIT…
€46,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road in Kalviske, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road
Kalviske, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale in the Town of G. 19, Old Most of the Day, Ignalina r. one-storey house. House bric…
€17,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with central heating in Ribokiskis, Lithuania
House with central heating
Ribokiskis, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
An offer for those who are looking for a residential house or simply a homestead for recreat…
€28,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kriokslys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kriokslys, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
€127,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with paved road in Siupieniskiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with paved road
Siupieniskiai, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
IN AN EXCLUSIVE PROJECT, A TWO-STOREY DOUBLE HOUSE IS SOLD IN THE POST OFFICE OF LAKE ASVEJA…
€239,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage in Zarasai, Lithuania
House with garage
Zarasai, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED IN THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS IN ZARASES, Waiting for G. 32. Just over a kilometer from t…
€65,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Vikonys, Lithuania
House
Vikonys, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
€53,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Anyksciai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
€69,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with alarm system, with gas heating in Anyksciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with alarm system, with gas heating
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
€279,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Kalviske, Lithuania
House
Kalviske, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
€91,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with central heating in Gulbine, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with central heating
Gulbine, Lithuania
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Utena, Lithuania
House with paved road
Utena, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
€54,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Utena, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Utena, Lithuania
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
I present for sale a modern and extremely spacious, comfortable layout, two-storey house wit…
€338,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Palaukoja, Lithuania
House
Palaukoja, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH THE FRIENDS IN THE TVENCH A TVENKIN USED CANNOT! The homestead is surrounded by t…
€6,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Marozauka, Lithuania
House
Marozauka, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE NATURAL APSUPTY, PERSPECTIVE SODY WITH A BIG 5.58 HA SOLLOWS R. SAV., CREATIVE K. A …
€55,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Slyninka, Lithuania
House
Slyninka, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 2
A garden plot with a cottage is sold in the gardens in the Zara town of Ditkūnas rural area,…
€21,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Laumikoniai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Laumikoniai, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for sale at Dubai, 97.94 sq.m residential house with farm buildings and a 110-acre…
€50,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House with balcony
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
€72,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Vikonys, Lithuania
House
Vikonys, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY FOR WANT TO HAVE YOUR PERSONAL RAMPLY OES ROOM. The homestead is in a picturesque locat…
€39,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road in Antapusne, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Antapusne, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, unfinished, individual residential house. THIS IS THE LOCATION FOR THE LAST LIFE W…
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with gas heating in Smailiai, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Smailiai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a house project. The house is modern, comfortable, optimal area, comfortable laundr…
€95,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage in Giedraiciai, Lithuania
House with garage
Giedraiciai, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
LIVE HOUSE (SODY ) WITH SEPARATE PURPOSE HOUSE IN THE FULLY NATURAL GRANT OF GALUON, MOLIDED…
€319,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Utena County, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir