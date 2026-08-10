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Houses for sale in Marijampole, Lithuania

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5 properties total found
House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
BUILDING IN LITHUANIA - MARITIME SAV., LOCAL SB SPACE, BUILDING SPACE, BUILDING IN A BETTER …
$69,442
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House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 3
The exclusive large house is sold in the center of Marijampolė. A great quiet place to live …
$164,621
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House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful two-storey house for sale in a perfect place near the pond. Address of the house…
$86,948
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy homestead away from the hustle and bustle of the city is for sale. The homestead bord…
$78,502
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House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 2
In the central part of the city, in a prestigious residential block, a two-story, luxuriousl…
$273,280
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