  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Marijampole
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Marijampole, Lithuania

7 properties total found
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
€60,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE for sale with a plot right next to the city of MARIJAMPOLES, Southern K.! In a conveni…
€49,900
House with Furnace heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
€38,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE HOUSE VYTAUTO G., KUMELION SOME, VOS 4 KM. FROM CENTRO CITY The house is right next to…
€68,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
€120,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Marijampole, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
Analog without new construction, two modern three-room apartments over two floors in the hea…
€334,000
