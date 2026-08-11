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Houses for sale in Alytus, Lithuania

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14 properties total found
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW HOUSEHOLD QUARTERAL TO NEMUNO -- One of the most beautiful and comfortable places for l…
$331,779
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House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
Looking for inexpensive real estate with real potential The 41,79 sq.m. part of the house i…
$21,994
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House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
SHARE PART HOME ALYTUJE!!! Part of the house is sold in the old town of Nemuno g., In a stra…
$22,869
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House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
Authentic, renovated house in Rumšiškės, Topolių g. 25 - with a prūda, farm and the opportun…
$91,585
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House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious and bright 2-storey house in Gintaro Street, Alytus! - Looking for an exclusive d…
$145,715
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House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 2
REPRESENTATIVE RESOLUTION 6 HA - PARKAS ALYTAUS RAJONE The real luxury today is not measure…
$539,238
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House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
A LOG HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE CENTER OF THE CITY OF ALYTUS - SERIĘU STREET Have you dreamed o…
$158,237
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House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN NATURE The homestead is sold with a large agricultural plot, which …
$98,691
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House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION HOUSEHOLDINGS KAM, ALYTAUS RAJ. - NATURE IN THE BASIS - Looking for…
$149,550
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House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
A great house for sale in the garden community "Berželis," suitable for winter. Local commun…
$73,902
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House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
NEWLY FURNISHED HOUSE FOR SALE WITH LAND PLOT IN ALYTUS, VIDZGIRI DISTRICT For sale, almost…
$219,857
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House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
PART OF NAMO SENT IN SENAMIOR The part of the house is sold in the old town Šilelis g., str…
$22,669
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House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Sending LIVING HOUSEHOLD IN ALYTAUS SENAMIESTAS - RAW G. 15 If you are looking for a cozy h…
$69,147
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House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
CLASSED IN THE EBRDUS COTED IN THE CITY OF THE FACE, IN THE GATVIRONMENT OF ZAID 2008 const…
$142,504
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