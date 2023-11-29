Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Alytus
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Alytus, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
House with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
€17,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
€147,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with central heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with central heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
It is a rare opportunity to buy great real estate in the heart of Alytaus. The 5-acre plot o…
€43,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED YOU AND FULL IN THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS IN THE FACE OF THE CITY A rational house for …
€165,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Alytus, Lithuania
House with garage, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Start a new stage of life with this modern house, built in 2019. and designed to all modern …
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 558 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE PRESIDENT'S FLEASE IN THE CITY PLACE, IS SELECTED OR EXCHANGE OF THE ERDUS FAMILYMENT…
€165,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
€37,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Alytus, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
€36,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential house for sale with commercial premises in the heart of Alytaus. The building it…
€94,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Alytus, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
PART OF THE SENAMITY IS SELLED IN THE SENAMITY For sale part of the house in the old town o…
€20,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 3
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€143,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
€79,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
CLASSED IN THE EBRDUS COTED IN THE CITY OF THE FACE, IN THE GATVIRONMENT OF ZAID 2008 const…
€125,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
SHARE PART HOME ALYTUJE!!! Part of the house is sold in the old town of Nemuno g., In a stra…
€20,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLING SOUND IN ALT! ___________________________________ Garage for sale in a strategicall…
€19,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir