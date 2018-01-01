A house, an apartment, a villa Sun Republic

  1. Realting.com
Saulkrasti, Latvia
€96,600
18
About the complex

The Sun Republic project is located in the sunniest of the Republic on the Baltic Sea coast, saulkrasti town, the Ķīšup estuary, 150 m away from the sea. Residential home designed to be in full harmony with the surrounding environment, the architecture created by the architect's Office ' Jay, Zāber and ash ". The territory of the Republic of the Sun shows a heart shape, which has 16 951 m2. It contains 7 buildings, together with the draft 124 apartments terraces DR. The housing area of 19.3 m2 up to 148.0 m2. Price: starting from EUR 73 555. You can also buy flats with full decoration. Public convenience built in underground parking, all the State-of-the-art communications, children's town, a restaurant, a sports centre, across the River, the bridge will be built, which not only will connect the Republic with the glorious sun Beach, but also give a romantic shade of the surrounding landscape. The variable terrain of the territory, which places reached 9 metres in height, allows you to enjoy the unique natural landscape from the apartment Windows throughout the building. Patron of the leisure activity of citizens, it may be either passive gulšņāšan the sun-warmed sand or lounge beside blooming Jasmine in the shadows and an active-swimming, surfing, fishing, gathering mushrooms and berries in the woods of nearby reading. While in winter-skiing and walking under a snow covered pine hats or fun rides on the roller coaster.
2011
Saulkrasti, Latvia

Green Park
Green Park
Terini, Latvia
from
€6,580
Ultra energy efficient premises; „Built to Suit” - all premises are adaptable to Customer’s needs (planning, number of docks, ramps, number of lateral nodes, etc.); Excellent location – the territory of the park borders on Riga International Airport. Closeness of public transport (bus stop at a distance of only 500 m). 15 minutes to the centre of Riga; SMART LED SENSOR lights – programmable, dimmable, iPad controlled, energy efficiency is by 30% higher than that of LED lamps, by 95% more energy efficient than incandescent bulbs; Wind turbines and solar panels will reduce the management costs of the premises even more; Access and time control have been installed, enabling the management of the company to receive reports on the time each employee spends at work and to control the access of each employee to the premises; Free advertising space on the facade of the building.
Club Central Residence II
Club Central Residence II
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
This is a unique rebirth project of the historical centre of Riga not only because of its ambition and architecture but also due to the fact that lately such projects corresponding to highest quality standards of real estate development have not been undertaken in the central part of the capital. Completion of historical rebirth of Baznicas street quarter results in the quarter aesthetically blending into existing environment and harmonising with nearby St.Gertrude church, Art Noveau buildings and new eclectic real estate development. Construction of the second building of Baznicas street quarter began in 2017. In the spring of 2019 the building was completed in the corner of Lacplesa and Baznicas Street, the architect and interior designer of which is “SZK/Z” Ltd. and its leading architect is Ugis Zabers (Uģis Zābers), who is also known for taking part in the development of other high quality exclusive properties. Ugis Zabers is an architect for the Legend quarter of exclusive buildings in Jurmala, Bulduri, which has received awards of as the best Latvian building and also author of many other publicly acclaimed projects. The facade of the building is matched both to the aesthetics of Baznicas Street and to that of the the first Club Central Residence building that has already been created within the project, using appropriate architectural solutions and tonality, glass, other environmentally friendly quality materials. The new building on Lacplesa street 11 has a total area of 3,990 m², it has seven floors and one basement where parking is located.
Bertrand kvartāls
Bertrand kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
€141,625
Completion date: 2023
The BERTRAND KVARTĀLS project on A. Čaka Street 123 is a fully renovated five-story building designed by architect E. Jakobsons in 1930. The five-story brick building is a testament to the functionalist architecture of the 1930s, reflected in the architectural features of the main facade and its characteristic austere decorative design. ABOUT THE APARTMENTS The fully renovated five-story building offers 16 cozy two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 51.5 sqm to 64.8 sqm. There are also commercial spaces available with large display windows facing A. Čaka Street, measuring 76 sqm and 108 sqm. The apartments feature thoughtful and functional layouts that provide comfort for the residents and meet all modern living requirements. The building has been renovated using high-quality finishing materials, efficient technical and engineering solutions. The apartments stand out with high-quality renovation and materials, comfort, excellent sound insulation, and a pleasant indoor microclimate. All apartments come with a quality full interior finish. Designer services are available to create a suitable and tasteful interior for your apartment. The walls, floors, and wooden interior doors are equipped with enhanced sound insulation. The rooms have high-quality Tarkett wooden flooring installed, and the ceilings are 2.80 meters high. The bathrooms are equipped with heated floors, electric towel warmers, mirrors, stone resin bathtubs, bright tiles, and high-quality Laufen and Villaroy Bosch sanitary ware. The apartments have access to all city utilities. For the convenience of residents, there is a spacious Schindler elevator. Next to the elevator, there is a room where baby strollers can be stored. The wide stairwells are adorned with brick walls leading to the street and a well-maintained courtyard. The premises and common areas are illuminated with LED lights. The basement has ample storage space for belongings and a secure bicycle storage area. The entrance doors to the building are equipped with video surveillance, and the apartments have video intercom systems. PARKING SPACES There is a closed above-ground parking area on the premises, accessible through electronically operated gates. The spacious parking area is intended for cars and bicycles, and each parking space is equipped with electric charging points. (Each parking space has its own charging point.) INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES Heating system. We keep pace with modern technologies and costs, so we have chosen an innovative 4th generation centralized heating system. This means lower temperature parameters in the district heating network, which presents a new technical challenge for "RĪGAS SILTUMS" and is the largest low-temperature district heating project in Latvia. Low-temperature district heating projects have been successfully implemented in several Northern and Western European countries, such as Germany, Denmark, and Finland, and now in Latvia as well.
