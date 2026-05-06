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Residential quarter Vieux nord basel 3 pieces

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,05M
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10
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ID: 38892
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahum Sokolov, 41

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the old north, near Basel and a few steps from the sea! New building 4th floor on 7 with lift 3 pieces 2 W.C. Mamad 4 exhibitions 1 parking space Price: 6,280,000sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Vieux nord basel 3 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,05M
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