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Residential quarter Duplex toit ramot tsahala

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,28M
;
9
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ID: 38852
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dvora HaNevia, 43

About the complex

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Duplex for sale in northern Tel Aviv, in the Ramot Tsahala district 2nd floor without elevator 4 Pieces 119m2 + 85m2 roof terrace Lost View 1 Parking 1 cellar Miklat in the building Price: 3,900,000sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Duplex toit ramot tsahala
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,28M
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