  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee

Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,22M
06/05/2026
$1,22M
05/05/2026
$1,22M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 35538
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the City district, in a luxury building with jacuzzi and sauna. Garden terrace decorated by interior architect, 5 rooms, sea view, private swimming pool. Exceptional.

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf sur raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,88M
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres recherche sur givat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,902
Residential quarter Projet neuf guivat chmouel
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter 2 piEces 45m rue melchett emplacement idEal au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$986,000
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,36M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,22M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,890
In the dynamic neighbourhood of Talpiot, in the heart of Jerusalem's business centre, discover modern offices of 180 m2, divided into 7 independent workspaces and a large meeting room. Located on the 1st floor with lift, these rooms also feature a private balcony. Ideal for a company looking…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,56M
An exceptional address in the heart of Ashdod New residential program – 6th arrondissement In the heart of Rova VAV (District 6), Ashdod, at the corner of Bnei Brit and Michashvili streets, this new residential project embodies a modern vision of urban habitat: architectural elegance, comfor…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,50M
For sale at 29 rue Bari, a prestigious and sought after address. Close to the tramway. In the prestigious real estate program TAMA of the developer Boulevard, currently in the construction phase (payment of costs and obtaining the imminent building permit) ! 4 room apartment (119 m2 living s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications