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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer grand appartement spacieux avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble bien situe

Netivot, Israel
from
$521,520
;
8
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ID: 38717
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • Town
    Netivot
  • Address
    Shivtei Israel

Location on the map

Netivot, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer grand appartement spacieux avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble bien situe
Netivot, Israel
from
$521,520
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