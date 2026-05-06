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Residential quarter Emplacement ideal 5 pieces a vendre face au parc hayarkon proche de toutes commodites bnei brak

Bnei Brak, Israel
from
$1,28M
;
8
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ID: 38756
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Bnei Brak
  • Address
    Baal Shem Tov, 24

Location on the map

Bnei Brak, Israel
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Residential quarter Emplacement ideal 5 pieces a vendre face au parc hayarkon proche de toutes commodites bnei brak
Bnei Brak, Israel
from
$1,28M
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