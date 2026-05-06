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Residential quarter Appartement de luxe en premiere ligne face a la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,92M
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5
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ID: 38395
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaYarkon, 140

About the complex

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For sale A rare and luxurious apartment at one of Tel Aviv's most popular addresses, facing the sea • Apartment 4 rooms, 93 m2 living space + balcony of 9 m2 • 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms • Stunning sea views • High level • Lifts • Private parking • In the building: 24/7 reception, swimming pool and gym Ideal as principal residence, luxury vacation apartment or first-rate rental investment An exceptional property combining privileged location, quality of life and stunning sea views Price: 8,900,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement de luxe en premiere ligne face a la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,92M
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