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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand haut standing hauts plafonds investi magnifique proche de la mer spacieux

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,41M
;
6
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ID: 38709
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand haut standing hauts plafonds investi magnifique proche de la mer spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,41M
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