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Residential quarter Centre ville herzliya immeuble recent Etage eleve vue degagee terrasse souccah

Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,36M
06/05/2026
$1,36M
05/05/2026
$1,35M
;
6
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ID: 35757
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    HaSharon, 11

About the complex

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Beautiful 5-room apartment located in the center of Herzliya. Close to all amenities. The apartment has 2 bathrooms, a laundry area (3 toilets), 1 large living room and modern kitchen. Mamad, underground parking.

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Herzliya, Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville herzliya immeuble recent Etage eleve vue degagee terrasse souccah
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,36M
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