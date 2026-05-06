  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Rez de jardin exceptionnel au lev hair rothschild

Residential quarter Rez de jardin exceptionnel au lev hair rothschild

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,21M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 38379
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahmani, 31

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exceptional garden for sale in Tel-Aviv, Lev Hair, near Boulevard Rothschild. Recent building. Rez-de-garden raised in relation to the street, with total privacy. Apartment completely renovated in 2014. 3,5 rooms, 2 bathrooms. 95m2 + 135m2 garden. Superb garden with 2 pergolas and full of trees and greenery. 5 underground parking spaces. 1 cellar. MAMAD. 3 exhibitions: North, South, East. Quiet and bright. Price : 9,800,000sh

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Lev hair beau 3 pieces avec terrasse souccah
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,62M
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 163 m a vendre dans la tour gan hair sur ben gourion a proximite de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,25M
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Rue lassalle proche mer produit rare
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Rez de jardin exceptionnel au lev hair rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,21M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Le quartier le plus anime et central de la ville
Residential quarter Le quartier le plus anime et central de la ville
Residential quarter Le quartier le plus anime et central de la ville
Residential quarter Le quartier le plus anime et central de la ville
Residential quarter Le quartier le plus anime et central de la ville
Show all Residential quarter Le quartier le plus anime et central de la ville
Residential quarter Le quartier le plus anime et central de la ville
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,31M
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the most lively and central area of the city, close to the future tramway, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild, Shuk Hacarmel and a few steps from the sea. Classified building to renovate. 3rd floor with elevator. Three rooms. 55m2 + 16m2 terraces. Mamad, court si…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Show all Residential quarter Bord de mer
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$347,680
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement magnifique
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement magnifique
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement magnifique
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement magnifique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,90M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications