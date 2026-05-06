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Residential quarter 5 pieces neuf a un bon prix

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,41M
;
11
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ID: 38363
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Saruk, 12

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel Aviv, close to Basel and Kikar Hamedina and a few steps from Country in Arlozorov and tram. New building. 3rd floor with elevator. 5 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 W.C. 120m2 + 12m2 of mirpeset. 1 parking space. 1 cellar. Price: NIS 7,350,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 5 pieces neuf a un bon prix
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,41M
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