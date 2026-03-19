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Residential quarter Sublime 5 pieces avec balcons ascenseur mamad tres proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,33M
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2
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ID: 35914
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaYarkon, 53

About the complex

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Beautiful family apartment without works. High floor with elevator. Large living room, fully equipped kitchen. Large rooms with storage. Several terraces, mamad. Quiet street 100 meters from the beach.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Sublime 5 pieces avec balcons ascenseur mamad tres proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,33M
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