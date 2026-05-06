  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe rez de jardin rothschild

Residential quarter Superbe rez de jardin rothschild

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 38436
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Zakai, 1

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,03M
Residential quarter Vue mer nitsa bonne affaire
Netanya, Israel
from
$934,800
Residential quarter Centre ville de jerusalem limitrophe rehavia
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,64M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair dans un immeuble neuf neuf spacieux grand jardin magnifique renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,25M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf a proximite de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,05M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe rez de jardin rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement neuf dans la tour bsr sarona haut standing
Residential quarter Appartement neuf dans la tour bsr sarona haut standing
Residential quarter Appartement neuf dans la tour bsr sarona haut standing
Residential quarter Appartement neuf dans la tour bsr sarona haut standing
Residential quarter Appartement neuf dans la tour bsr sarona haut standing
Show all Residential quarter Appartement neuf dans la tour bsr sarona haut standing
Residential quarter Appartement neuf dans la tour bsr sarona haut standing
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,96M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces mamad quartier revivim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces mamad quartier revivim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces mamad quartier revivim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces mamad quartier revivim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces mamad quartier revivim a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$718,320
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 163 m a vendre dans la tour gan hair sur ben gourion a proximite de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 163 m a vendre dans la tour gan hair sur ben gourion a proximite de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 163 m a vendre dans la tour gan hair sur ben gourion a proximite de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,25M
New on sale exclusively Hadassah 6 – in the prestigious and sought after Gan Ha'ir Tower Bright and perfectly maintained apartment of approximately 163 m2 Underground parking included 7th floor View open northwest from the living room (living room and kitchen) and east from the rooms The bu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications