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Residential quarter Neuf

Ashdod, Israel
from
$670,950
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2
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ID: 37796
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

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new apartment 4 rooms 100 m2 14m2 terrace new building central and developing location

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Neuf
Ashdod, Israel
from
$670,950
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