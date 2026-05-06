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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a ben yehouda tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,200
;
8
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ID: 37460
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

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Tel Aviv Apartment on the 3rd floor on 4, with elevator 2 pieces – 42 m2 Closed balcony Furnished No parking 4 minutes from the beach and Dizengoff . Price: 6200 Charges (Vaad): 250

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a ben yehouda tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,200
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