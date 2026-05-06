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Residential quarter A vendre 2 5 piEces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,31M
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5
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ID: 37680
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 252

About the complex

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Apartment 2.5 rooms, 72m2 on the 3rd floor with mamad. Building with a quality Tama 38 renovation in 2020. Quiet, triple orientation I/N/S. 300 meters from the beach.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre 2 5 piEces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,31M
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