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Residential quarter Coup de fusil dalet ashdod appartement 3 5 pieces a vendre

Ashdod, Israel
from
$621,250
;
5
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ID: 37524
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

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Apartment 3,5 rooms for sale with balcony Rare opportunity in the sought after residential area of Dalet in Ashdod. A spacious, bright and perfectly located apartment, offering excellent value potential. Description: • Generous area • Entrance to a large living room with balcony overlooking a quiet park • Functional kitchen with laundry • Two large bedrooms, each with two windows • Mamad (safe room) • Two elevators • Parking • Refreshment, ideal for customization or investment Premium Location: • Immediate proximity to shops, schools, synagogues and transport • A few minutes walk from the beach • Quiet and sought after residential environment Major asset: Similar apartments in the residence, after renovation, are offered at 2,300,000 . Exceptional selling price: 1 690 000 Conclusion: Exceptional value for money, high potential and ideal location. The best real estate deal of the moment in Ashdod.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Coup de fusil dalet ashdod appartement 3 5 pieces a vendre
Ashdod, Israel
from
$621,250
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