  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse 4 pieces avec terrasse 80m2 soucca

Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse 4 pieces avec terrasse 80m2 soucca

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,95M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 37492
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Bolivia, 5

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer grand projet de qualite
Ofakim, Israel
from
$504,100
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$6,45M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans le nouveau projet bsr de sarona
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,25M
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,69M
Residential quarter Florentine 2 pieces neuf avec ascenseur mamad et balcon terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,50M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse 4 pieces avec terrasse 80m2 soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,95M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,31M
TO SELL 3 PARTS CALME AND PRESTIGIOUS THROUGH 2 PLAGE MINUTES, TEL AVIV Located in a quiet and prestigious street just a 2-minute walk from Royal Beach, this beautiful 3-room apartment is a real gem. Nestled on the 1st raised floor of a beautifully preserved and fully renovated building, it…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces avec terrasse vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces avec terrasse vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces avec terrasse vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces avec terrasse vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces avec terrasse vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces avec terrasse vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces avec terrasse vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,84M
Standing building 50m from the sea. Beautiful 4 rooms of 90m2 + 14m2 terrace sea view. High floor, very bright, luxury apartment, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets, cadastre parking! Unique product exclusively
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Show all Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,79M
BZH Located on Hanevel Street in the sought after religious district, within a modern building, a small jewel! RE/MAX Hadera offers a bright 3 room apartment for sale. Characteristics: - Spacious 3 room apartment of 80 m2 - Soucca terrace of 18 m2 with open view - 14th floor out of 15 - Ma…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications