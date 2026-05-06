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Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces proche de la mer avec parking terrasse et cave

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,77M
;
5
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ID: 37434
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Geula, 23

About the complex

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FOR SALE – NINE 4 PARTS NEAR THE SEA WITH PARKING, TERRASS AND CAVE Area: 92 m2 + 8 m2 of terrace Location: Quiet street near Royal Beach 3 bedrooms (one with shelter) 2 bathrooms 2 toilets New building Parking Cave Price charged: ILS 7,800,000 Contact us now for more information or to arrange a visit

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces proche de la mer avec parking terrasse et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,77M
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