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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier neve illan

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$528,950
;
6
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ID: 37457
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Lakhish, 10

About the complex

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Beautiful 4 room apartment in Neve Illan, rue Elie Cohen

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier neve illan
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$528,950
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