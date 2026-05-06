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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,75M
;
11
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ID: 36924
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol, 148 Lily Rose

About the complex

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For exclusive sale In a new real estate program signed Carasso, delivery planned in 2025 144 rue Ibn Gvirol Close to Basel complex and tramway. A superb functional apartment! 7th floor! 2 elevators in the building 55 m2 living space, plus a luxurious covered balcony of 7.5 m2 offering stunning views of the sea and the west! 1 bathroom and 2 toilets A private storage space of 5 m2 The apartment, designed by an architect, is fully furnished and equipped (including appliances) with custom carpentry. Lots of storage. A large kitchen with an elegant central island. A workspace in the room. The building has a spacious and decorated entrance hall, a shared garden with relaxation areas and a magnificent landscape, a bicycle room and a modern laundry room.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,75M
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