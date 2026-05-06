  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,90M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 37372
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Frug, 15

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale exclusively, In the city centre's most lively area Close to Dizengoff Square 1 Rue Frug, a very sought after building Well maintained building with code and shelter 5th floor Apartment of 84 m2, 3 rooms 1 shower and 2 toilets North-south exposure Very bright Elevator and private parking Currently rented until August 2027

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,99M
Residential quarter Raanana magnifique appartement de 4 pieces renove avec terrasse souccah et mamad
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,58M
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces de luxe spacieux avec une vue incroyable
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,73M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans le nouveau projet bsr de sarona
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,25M
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces lumineux au centre ville a proximite du beth habad francophone de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,17M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,90M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee emplacement ideal
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee emplacement ideal
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,26M
Superb 4 room apartment located on the 6th floor, offering a spacious interior of 101.5 m2 and a balcony of 12 m2, ideal for enjoying the exterior and natural light. Characteristics: • Interior surface area: 101.5 m2 • Balcony: 12 m2 • Three comfortable rooms • Two modern bathrooms • Two to…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,92M
Smilansky Netanya Project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Marketing on Pre Sale In the city center of Netanya Close to the beginnings, synagogue,gan and facing the park of Jerusalem Located less than 5 minutes walk from th…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$3,83M
Givat Shmouel Project – The Little Neuilly of Tel Aviv Mordecai Khayat presents an exceptional project, located in one of Israel's most popular neighbourhoods. A strategic location in the heart of Givat Shmouel, close to synagogues, shops and roads leading directly to Tel Aviv. Why invest…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications