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Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,20M
;
8
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ID: 36304
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Heil HaHimush

About the complex

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For sale – Spacious villa in Neve Hof district, Rishon LeZion Ideal location, close to the sea. Unique property with garden and private swimming pool, ideal for living, investing or as a foot-to-earth. Rare on the market and to grasp quickly. Characteristics of the property: • 5 main rooms • 2 bathrooms • 275 m2 built • 400 m2 of land • Upstairs independent housing unit with separate entrance (2.5 extra rooms) • Ideal for extra income – currently rented • Private swimming pool • Mamad (safe room) Nearby amenities: • Close to the beach • Shops, restaurants and cafes • Parks and green areas • Schools and essential services • Accessible public transport • Quiet, safe and pleasant neighborhood

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,20M
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