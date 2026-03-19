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Residential quarter ExclusivitE duplex penthouse shenkin proche marche carmel

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,34M
;
11
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ID: 35967
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 23

About the complex

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EXCLUSIVENESS – FOR SALE ?️ Shenkin, close to Carmel Market Premium location – a few steps from Rothschild Boulevard, the Carmel Market and the sea. Duplex penthouse located in a new shop building with elevator. ✨ Main features: • 135 m2 indoors + 46 m2 terraces • Bright living room with open kitchen • 3 bedrooms (parental suite with private balcony) • Upper floor with terrace of 40 m2, outdoor kitchen and BBQ area • Cave / storage Sales price: NIS 9,890,000 Vaad bayit : 900 NIS Arnona: 1 800 NIS (bimonthly) Premium Real Estate Agency fees : 1 month + VAT Licence No. 31928721

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter ExclusivitE duplex penthouse shenkin proche marche carmel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
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