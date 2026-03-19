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Residential quarter Sublime 2 pieces balcon avec ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
;
10
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ID: 36065
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Barzilai, 5

About the complex

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In the heart of Rothschild in an exceptional building after renovation. High floor with elevator. 2 bright and very well arranged rooms + balcony. Perfect for a foot-to-earth.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Sublime 2 pieces balcon avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
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