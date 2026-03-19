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Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$15,000
;
11
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ID: 36031
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Hamaalot – Downtown Small central street in the heart of the city centre Apartment on the 3rd floor out of 5 Elevator No parking 4 m2 balcony 4 pieces – 120 m2 3 toilets 2 bathrooms Fully furnished high standing Independent air conditioning in each room Ground heating

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$15,000
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