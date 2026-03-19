  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ramat Gan
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf a ramat gan

Residential quarter Projet neuf a ramat gan

Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$2,64M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 36163
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat Gan
  • Address
    Truman, 19

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Ramat Gan – The residential heart of Grand Tel-Aviv Just a few minutes from Tel Aviv, the city of Ramat Gan embodies the perfect balance between modernity, nature and quality of life. It is a privileged destination for both families and investors, offering a quiet residential environment in the immediate vicinity of Israel's economic centre. Ramat Gan is home to the largest business district in the country, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (Boursea District), where the main banks, insurance companies and international business towers are located. The city is expanding, driven by numerous urban renewal projects (Tama 38, Pinoui Binoui) and high-end residences. Thanks to its generous green spaces, such as the Ramat Gan National Park, its modern infrastructure and its direct connection to the main axes (Ayalon, Route 4, Route 6, Red Tramway), the city offers an ideal living environment for those looking for comfort, proximity and profitability. THE PROJECT – UZIEL 13–15 Located in the heart of a peaceful and central district of Ramat Gan, Uziel 13–15 is an exceptional residential project developed by Kardan Nadlan, one of Israel's largest developers. This program consists of a luxury tower and two boutique buildings, combining contemporary design, generous volumes and high-end finishes. The apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, as well as mini-penthouses and penthouses, feature large terraces with open views of the Gush Dan. Thanks to its strategic location, the project has direct access to the tramway and the main roads linking Tel-Aviv, Givatayim and Petah Tikva. STRENGTHENING OF THE PROJECT • Central and quiet location in the heart of Ramat Gan • Immediate proximity to tramway and major axes • Modern architecture and contemporary design (wood and greenery) • Design lobby, equipped gym, and luxury finishes • Open view of the Gush Dan • Bright apartments with large terraces • High-level technical specifications PAYMENT CONDITIONS • 20% when signing the contract • 80% four months before delivery • Without kablan alavat (loan promoter) • Box indexing: 3% per year cumulative, supported by the promoter

Location on the map

Ramat Gan, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,71M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Safed, Israel
from
$1,85M
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$706,420
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 piEces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,69M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a ramat gan
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$2,64M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$980,200
Second and last floor (and half) Four guidelines Large parental suite Balcony of 8 m2 + balcony on the roof of 20 m2 (also under a soccah) Open view of Ein Kerem Total privacy Close to a synagogue, kindergartens, bus stops, shops and other amenities. Building permits granted: the apartment …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Show all Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,40M
In the heart of the Baka- luxurious and new apartment of 5 rooms 130 m2 plus a balcony of 12 m2. 3 bathrooms and toilets Large cellar and parking Mamad Total accessibility
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,89M
Project U Bat Yam Mordecai Khayat presents a new project in Bat Yam: The U Tours An exceptional project in the heart of Ramat HaNasi Welcome to Tours U, two majestic 31-storey towers, accompanied by a commercial and leisure complex that will soon become the icon of Bat Yam. These towers ha…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications