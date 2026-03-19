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Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$503,620
;
11
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ID: 36446
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Martin Buber

About the complex

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The only residence with 2 rooms with balcony by the sea! Dream location: in front of the beach "Miami", where are all the trendy restaurants and cafes. Near the supermarket "Victory", the caterer "La Mamounia", the large "Parc des Pirates", means of transport... Unique in Ashdod, 2 rooms 52 m2 with 6 m2 balcony, with 2 elevators, mamad, parking, air conditioning... Don't look anymore, you won't find anywhere else!

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$503,620
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