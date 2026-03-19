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Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,70M
;
9
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ID: 36333
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaGiborim, 17

About the complex

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At the border of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv, a few minutes' walk from the beach and the tram line, the HaGiborim project offers two modern residential towers combining prestige, comfort and durability architecture. Architecture and design Designed by Bar Orian Architects and Dana Oberson interior architects, the project is distinguished by a refined design, high-end common spaces, a landscape by Gil Dershman and an ecological level of 5281 – 3 stars. Residents will enjoy an exclusive club, a gym, playgrounds, underground parking with electric terminals and luxurious entrance halls. Apartments and finishes The apartments, from 3 to 5 rooms and penthouses, are equipped with: • Intelligent home automation system and VRF air conditioning • High-end kitchen with quartz worktop • Electric shutters, design doors and porcelain stoneware floors • Refined bathrooms with premium taps and non-slip finishes • Preparation for home cinema and electric charging station Progress and conditions • Permits obtained, work in progress • Banker: Bank Hapoalim • Planned delivery: 30 April 2029 • Favourable payment methods: no interest or indexation (20% on signature, 30% on promoter loan, 45% on delivery, 5% on key delivery) • Tidhar manufacturer warranty – 10 years

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,70M
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