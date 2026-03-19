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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,530
06/05/2026
$1,530
05/05/2026
$1,521
;
5
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ID: 35845
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avraham Stern, 11

About the complex

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Very nice two pieces well arranged. Separate toilets and bathroom. Outdoor terrace. Fully renovated apartment with modern and new facilities.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,530
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