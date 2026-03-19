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Residential quarter Florentine 2 pieces neuf avec ascenseur mamad et balcon terrasse

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,50M
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4
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ID: 35915
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaGdud HaIvri, 34

About the complex

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A few steps from the sought after Levinsky Market, close to the typical small streets of Florentine, Allenby and only 7 minutes walk from Rothschild, a completely new building, delivered with high-end finishes. Several 2 rooms for sale, a garden ground floor and a penthouse as well as a large commercial space. Possibility of acquiring the entire building.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Florentine 2 pieces neuf avec ascenseur mamad et balcon terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,50M
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