  2. Israel
  3. Nahariya
  Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer

Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer

Nahariya, Israel
from
$589,380
8
ID: 33195
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya

About the complex

Français Français
TOWER PREMIUM PROJECT Apartments 4 and 5 rooms Delivery scheduled for June 2027 From 1.880.000 nis Immediate monthly income from signature Direct sale manufacturer without agency fees

Location on the map

Nahariya, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$589,380
