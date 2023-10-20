  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv

ID: 32898
Last update: 20/11/2025

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,95M
6
ID: 32898
Last update: 20/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,20M
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Haifa, Israel
from
$818,795
Residential quarter Projet neuf du 3 au 6 pieces et penthouses a holyland jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,04M
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$964,179
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,95M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$920,693
Mardochee Khayat offers you to live in a new project in the Galey yam district. The architecturally designed construction offers you to live in a complex of three buildings at the foot of a shopping mall where beautiful brands will be present. Close to the new town hall of Netanya, buses tha…
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$473,842
North Garden The third and last complex created in the Agamim district of Ashkelon. The North Garden is a complex that includes 10 buildings of 6 to 8 floors, each building with only 3 apartments by cushioning. In addition, you will enjoy a public garden and sports facilities and easy access…
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$809,730
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
