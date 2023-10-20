Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite renove

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Yedidia Frankel Project 40
Building classified only where the façade will be rehabilitated (the rest will be a new construction) located at Herzl 82
Yedidia Frankel in the new VIBE in Tel Aviv in the heart of the lively Florentine district
6 storey shop project
For sale
2 stores
2 rooms with terrace from 2.900.000 Nis
3 rooms with terraces from 4.250.000 Nis
Construction permits planned in 6 months
Delivery within 24 months from obtaining building permits
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return