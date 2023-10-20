  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf bel appartement projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
$1,01M
ID: 26882
Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Center District
  Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  City
    Netanya

Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . The project is located in the district call in front of Kiriat Hasharon Near new access to Highway 2 (Tel Aviv/Haifa) The Nevo Hasharon Project is located near the country Elystour, Synagogue, Supermarket, Gan. Project characteristics Nevo Hasharon complex includes 2 high-performance residential towers The prestigious residential tower will be surrounded by gardens and private play park at the residence The Nevo Hasharon project meets all environmental and economic standards A beautiful lobby of a very beautiful ceiling height This one will present a guard post and decoration made by a designated 4 luxurious and fast and modern elevators The residence will have a gym and a playground (jumbori) The project is accompanied by a bank guarantee Characteristics of the apartment Apartment of 5 rooms of coast of a surface:132m2+232m2 of terrace Apartment of 5 rooms of face of a surface: 117m+21m2 of terrace Interior provision of high standing Tile granite porcelain 80/80 Tile granite porcelain in the rooms or parquet of choice. Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak Centralized air conditioning. High Quality Interior Doors Kitchen choice, among the best companies on the market,Marble worktop Bathroom Tile Hanging Toilets Electric Stores in all the house Quality mixer tap Apartment sold with parking space

Netanya, Israel

