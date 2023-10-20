  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage

Ashdod, Israel
$2,25M
$2,25M
$2,11M
5
ID: 26799
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 rooms, lofts, ground floor with swimming pool, penthouse with pool. Benefits: sunny, closest to boats, promenade and beach... High standing services, high-end materials. unique location

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel

